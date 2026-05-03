Much brighter and warmer Sunday dog walking forecast

Happy Sunday! The winter feels will be behind us, thanks to lots of sunshine and 60s for highs.

There were frost and freeze alerts, and the weather certainly requires extra layers for the early and mid-morning hours, only in the 30s and low 40s. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be in the 50s by noon and in the 60s after 3 p.m., even at the lake, with a south wind.

Julie Scalese sent us this photo of her sweet Pekingese Molly! She is 13 years old and a bundle of joy, according to Scalese! She has long waited to be on Good Morning Cleveland's dog walking forecast, and we picked a great forecast for her.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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