Not-so-super Sunday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — It is really cold... again! Similar frigid feel across Northern Ohio that has been in place for nearly three weeks.

Kathi Greco sent in this adorable photo of Luci, who is a three-year-old golden retriever, and Ethel, a year-old standard poodle was rescued from the Rescue Inn in North Olmsted. As seen in Greco's photo, since the day they brought Ethel home, "these two have been inseparable." Kathi also said it is not very often that these two are not touching, either lying down or playing.

Even if your dog loves the cold and snow, that does not mean there are no time limits to being outdoors today. Wind chills will be on either side zero all day, with frostbite possible in 30 minutes. Lots of snow and salt are still on the ground, so protect the paws. It will not be as windy as yesterday, and there will be more sun.

