Nov. 10-16: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Heather Auggie!

Meet Auggie, the sun-loving English Bulldog sent in by Heather!

This little guy was all about living the good life... whether he was rolling around in his kiddie pool, basking against the neighbor’s garage to soak up every ray, or lounging on his very own picnic table like the king of summer himself.

Courtesy of Jo Lang Apollo!

Meet Apollo, sent in by Jo Lang. He's a 10-year-old Rottweiler who’s as loyal as they come!

This big guy loves his early morning walks (we’re talking before sunrise dedication) and is always up for a swim when the weather allows.

Jo says they head out between 5:30 and 6 a.m., always keeping an eye out for skunks and those sneaky “rogue deer.” Sounds like Apollo’s got quite the morning patrol!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Beth Perko Schobert

Meet Schobert! His dog momma, Beth Perko, sent News 5 this howlarious photo of Schobert and told us he is a 6-year-old “Coodle.“

That is a part coon hound and part standard poodle. This cutie is also a quirky furball! His favorite time of the day is when the family is cooking.

You may think that it is because he wants some delicious snackies, but it is actually so that he can grab the oven mitt out of the drawer and bring it to his human family! What a helpful sous chef!

Thursday

The best things come in small paw-ckages, and this pint-sized pup was our Dog of the Day Thursday! And he is also just a baby.

His mom, Laura Zaletel from Mayfield Heights, told Good Morning Cleveland that Leonardo is only 4 months old and weighs a whopping TWO pounds!

Like many puppies, he loves to play —but unlike every other dog, this fearless furball loves to ride on a motorcycle, too! Vroom Vroom!