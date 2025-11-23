Nov. 17-23: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Laura Toot Doppler!

I could try to write something clever and fun about today's dog of the day...Doppler... But I'll go ahead and just let Doppler do it! Read this AWESOME origin story written by Doppler, or maybe Laura!

From Doppler

People always ask how I got my name, so here’s my story.

It started down in North Carolina, where my mom was living when her co-workers realized she had a slight obsession with the weather. She always knew the radar, the temperature, the chance of rain—basically, she was everyone’s personal Weather Channel. So when she rescued me shortly after Hurricane Florence, a weather-inspired name was pretty much destined. That’s how I became Doppler.

A little while later, we moved north to Parma, Ohio. Let me tell you—life here is way different than in North Carolina. Down south, storms came and went. Up here, Lake Erie makes the rules. One minute the skies are clear, the next..boom-lake-effect snow is coming down so fast you can’t even see your paws in front of you. Mom says it’s ‘unpredictable,’ but I say it makes my patrols more exciting.

Now, instead of chasing southern thunderstorms, I keep watch over Parma and sometimes Cleveland. I’ve strutted along the shores of Lake Erie, barked at waves taller than me, and made sure the geese know who’s boss. When the snow piles up, I plow through it like a four-legged snowplow, keeping the sidewalks safe. Every now and then, Mom takes me into Cleveland—I’ve sniffed around Edgewater Park, strutted past Progressive Field like I own it, and stood guard outside the West Side Market. On Sundays, I bark extra loud if the Browns are on TV…somebody has to keep the Dawg Pound spirit alive.

So yeah, my name is Doppler: part tribute to Mom’s weather obsession, part rescue story from North Carolina, raised by Lake Erie snowstorms, and now proud pup patrol of Parma. The forecast for me? A lifetime of tail wags, belly rubs, and staying on neighborhood duty….rain or shine.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Cynthia M. Milo

Meet King Milo!

His dog momma, Cynthia M, told News 5 he is a "do it his own way" 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in South Euclid.

Milo, in most cases, loves to go for walks (although he may not love today's furcast), but then just slowly walks, falling behind a good distance, and then runs a little to catch up.

He keeps his human on a short leash and is kind of stubborn. He will stop when they need to cross the street to be carried across...like the royalty he is!

Milo also gets plenty of beauty rest (clearly). A true nap king!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Bonnie Sweebe Kaia

Wednesday’s pup brought the golden energy!

Bonnie Sweebe sent us this gorgeous shot of Kaia, her incredibly photogenic 2-year-old golden retriever who is still operating at full “puppy power.” Kaia recently headed to Szalay’s Farm & Market in Peninsula for a walk and a little distractions training... which, let’s be honest, for a mischievous golden is probably just code for “try not to steal produce or eat a decorative gourd.”

Bonnie said Kaia is happy, energetic, and full of just the right amount of trouble. Classic golden behavior.

Thursday

Courtesy of Jo Ruggles Molly

Give a big tail wag to Miss Molly!

Jo Ruggles, Molly's momma, sent in this cute picture of Molly to Good Morning Cleveland to be featured as our doggo of the day on Thursday!

We are told Molly is a 2-year-old Boston terrier, and is a fur-nado of fun, full of puppy energy!

Her family rescued her a year and a half ago, after she started life on a rough note at a puppy mill.

Now that she is living her best life with her human family, she has been allowed to unleash her inner wild child!

Friday

Courtesy of Kelly Alonso Frank

Feast your eyes on, FRANK!

He is pawsitively rocking that orange sweater, and we're pretty sure he knows it!

Kelly Alonso is Frank's dog momma, and she submitted this "furtastic foto" to News 5 Cleveland, and we are BIG fans!

She also told us that Frank lives in Lakewood, and he is a 4-year-old Frug. That is not a typo!

We have learned that a frug is a French bulldog pug mix! Fun!

Saturday

Courtesy of Lisa and Lashawn Olivia

Give a big woof woof a teeny teacup, Olivia!

Olivia's pawrents, Lisa and LaShawn, sent in this photo of their little cutie to News 5 Cleveland.

They tell us that Olivia is a teacup chihuahua. She is only a year and a half old and teeny tiny but full of love!

We are also told she is a newsie and loves watching Good Morning Cleveland.

What a loyal viewer!

Sunday

Courtesy of Enjoli Thompson Puncho

Say hello to Puncho!

Enjoli Thompson sent in this super photo of Puncho to News 5 Cleveland.

That's not his only name. He also says hello when someone says "Poncho Pico De Gallo!" How about that?!

Thompson said Puncho is a 5-year-old Chiweenie who loves giving out hugs and kisses everywhere he goes. This dog is fearless!

He also said Puncho has never met a stranger or a dog that is bigger than him.

