Nov. 24-30: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Sandra Lupica Simbadu

Sandra Lupica shared this awesome photo of proud Cleveland APL alum Simbadu from Mansfield.

There are some things you need to know, though. If you dare open a can of Pringles without sharing? He’ll hit you with the tongue of disapproval faster than you can say “once you pop…”

Tuesday

Courtesy of the Halls Scruffy & Patches

Check out this "ulti-mutt" pair!

Scruffy and Patches are a dynamic duo, and the Halls sent News 5 these pictures of the two.

Both of these pups are still close with their furry mommas, too!

Scruffy is highly attached to his mother, Brianna, who is 10 years old. Patches is obsessed with her mother, Ella, who is 12!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Krissa Reilly Walter

Krissa Reilly, Walter's dog mom, sent News 5 this photo of Walter.

He is a miniature schnauzer!

We are told he watches News 5 often, and Walter has two favorites!

He loves it whenever Tessa DiTirro introduces “Let’s Go NEO!” and he also enjoys watching Trent Magill!

Thursday

Courtesy of Diann Davies Iris

Thursday's furry star was Iris, sent in by Diann Davies... and she’s brought holiday elegance to even the messiest weather. Iris is a pup who takes her beauty rest seriously so she can wake up ready to take on the world… and, of course, her daily walk.

And when the wind kicks up? This girl does NOT let a gust flatten her mane. She just turns her head, makes the best of it... And keeps on trotting like she’s headed to Thanksgiving dinner with the confidence of someone who knows there’s turkey in her future.

Friday

Courtesy of Melissa Schroeter Ivy

Say hi to this lovebug... that or just 'bug' are Ivy's nicknames.

She is a 3-year-old rescue dog. Thank you so much to Melissa Schroeter for sending in this adorable photo.

Saturday

JR Haueter Randolph

To celebrate the weekend, JR Haueter from Novelty sent Good Morning Cleveland this cute photo of Randolph.

He is an American Staffordshire Terrier. Haueter rescued Randolph six years ago after Randolph had spent over a year at City Kennel.

As you can see, he loves his toys! And being on the couch.

Sunday

Courtesy of Michele Dembrowski Gazer

Michele Dembowski sent us this adorable summery photo of Gazer in the sand. He is a big beach fan if you couldn't tell yet!

Gazer is a 7-year-old Shetland Sheepdog who loves to stare you down, hence the name Gazer. Being a sheltie, he loves to talk a lot by barking.

He does herd sheep, competes in dog obedience competitions, and loves to people-watch.

