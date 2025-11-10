Nov. 3-9: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Deb Roberts Molly and Maggie

Double trouble... in the best way!

Deb Roberts from Olmsted Falls sent us this adorable photo of Molly and Maggie, two Boston Terrier/Rat Terrier mix sisters from the same litter.

These rescue pups are partners in crime. They love their walks, playing fetch, and a good old-fashioned wrestling match. Deb says they’re her two little shadows, following her everywhere she goes... talk about pawsitively loyal!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Karen Lontor Rufus Mayfield

Meet Rufus Mayfield! His dog mom, Karen Lontor, sent News 5 this photo of Rufus and told us he weighs 206 lbs!

He also enjoys watching Good Morning Cleveland and likes watching the weather.

Friday

Courtesy of Felicia Hough Finn

Please give a big hello to our friend Finn!

His loving dog momma, Felicia Hough, told us Finn is a 3-year-old Australian Labradoodle and lives with his humans in Madison!

Finn woofs to chase tennis balls and to get back and belly rubs! He is also a foodie! He loves peanut butter, watermelon, and cantaloupe.

Friday

Courtesy of Jen Wah Indie

What a Boiler Barker!

This is Indie. Sent in by Jen Wahl. "Pretty Girl" is a fitting label on her photo!

Jen said she’s a rescue… though she’s not quite sure who rescued who! Indie’s a Catahoula Hound mix.

Jen is finishing up her final semester at Purdue University. But don’t worry... they're both still Ohio girls at heart!

Saturday

Courtesy of the Luczak family Roxy, Ruby and Remi

Say hello to Roxy, Ruby, and Remi!

Roxy, 6, and Remi, 2, are red foxes on the sides of this adorable picture, and Ruby, 6, is the white golden in the middle.

Thank you to the Luczak family from Avon Lake for sending this adorable trio to Good Morning Cleveland!

They are major fans of Trent's forecast on weekday mornings... and of dog walks at the lake!

Sunday

Courtesy of Sandra Brinson Blossom Peace

Say hello to Blossom Peace, who is a 3-year-old mini dachshund.

Blossom Peace loves chilling with owners Melvin and Sandra Brinson.

Thank you to Sandra Brinson for sending this adorable photo to Good Morning Cleveland, snuggled up comfortably inside on the couch.