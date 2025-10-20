Oct. 13-19: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Sunday:

Courtesy of the Bowers Left: Pepper, 5 Right: Charlie, 2

Say hello to two adorable doodles, Pepper and Charlie, from Mentor, enjoying the rain from the comforts of indoors. There will be a lot of rain throughout the day.

Pepper is a 5-year-old labradoodle, and Charlie is a 2-year-old cockerdoodle.

Monday:

Courtesy of Randy Kordella Left: Joey, 5 Right: Hayley, 7

Meet Monday's adventurous duo — Joey and Haley! This golden team (a doodle and a retriever) is adorable! True brother and sister, always side by side.

Joey’s got the curls, Haley’s got the charm, and together they’re ready to discover every new scent their neighborhood has to offer. (Move over, Columbus — these pups have their own tails of exploration!)

Tuesday:

Courtesy of Zoe Winger Winston Bishop, 1

Meet Winston Bishop — a one-year-old English Bulldog with enough charm to steal every heart (and probably your snacks, too). Named after the New Girl character, this Winston is just as full of personality, minus the jokes, plus a lot more drool.

He loves making new pals at the park and spending his downtime hanging with Mom (Zoe) and Dad (Andrew). Whether he’s strutting his stuff around town or snoozing in the sun, Winston’s got main-character energy all day long.

Wednesday:

Courtesy of Cathy Rocky

Meet Rocky — the four-legged flash! Cathy says nobody can catch him, and we believe it. This speedy pup is always on the move, whether he’s sprinting around the yard or hanging out the car window to feel that wind in his fur.

Talk about fast and fur-ious!

Despite his zoomies, Rocky’s a friendly fellow who loves making new pals on his adventures.

Thursday:

Courtesy of Kayla Vales Otis, 2½

Meet Otis — a 2½-year-old English Setter who’s definitely not part of the early bird club. His human, Kayla, says he always misses the morning forecast … guess you could call him a fur-real night owl.

Otis prefers his walks once the sun’s up and the air warms a bit — and with those gorgeous fall colors popping, who can blame him? He looks like the kind of pup who knows how to enjoy a slow start and wild afternoon.

Friday:

Courtesy of Kris Monaco Dutton, 5 months

OH. EM. GEE!! Just look at this teddy bear/dog of the day. What a doll!

This precious pup is Dutton— and he is just a baby! Dutton is only 5 months old and is a Bernadoodle.

If you could not tell from his puppograph, his fluff is as soft as a cloud. Although from behind, we are told he’s rocking a Joe Dirt mullet. Talk about a paw-ty in the back!

Saturday:

Courtesy of Debra Steele Riley, 6 months