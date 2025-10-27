Oct. 20-26: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Evelyn Hooligan, 15

Meet Hooligan — proof that age is just a number when you’ve got this much heart.

Evelyn adopted this sweet puggle from Friendship APL in Elyria years ago, and this past May, he celebrated his 15th birthday! 🎉

Tuesday

Courtesy of Sue Beachy Toby from New Philadelphia

Tuesday's MVP (Most Valuable Pup) is Toby from New Philadelphia — and according to his human, Sue Beachy, he’s the best ball player of all time.

Whether it’s fetch, fielding, or chasing down "pup" flies in the backyard, Toby always brings his A-game.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Mackenzie Carroll Max and Lucy

Lucy and Max aren’t just living the country life- they’ve got a barn doghouse so fancy it comes with its own thermostat. Talk about creature comforts!

Thursday

Courtesy of Connie Simms Rusty

Every morning, Rusty curls up on the couch to watch Mike, Tiffany, and Trent while his humans sip their coffee.

He especially perks up when the dogs come on, so Rusty, this past Thursday was for you, buddy!

Friday

Courtesy of Deb Fabian Tank and his feline bestie!

Two for the price of one!

Friday's pup of the day was Tank! He is 4 years old and has quite the pupper-sonality.

We not only featured Tank, but his feline bestie is being highlighted, too!

Their furmom, Deb Fabian, sent News 5 this photo of Tank and his emotional support cat; they are inseparable.

Saturday

Courtesy of Jennifer McDougal Sirus

Smile! Just like this cutie and doggie of the day!

Meet Sirus (pronounced like Cyrus).

His mom, Jennifer McDougal, submitted her furbaby to News 5, and we could not pass up that absolutely adorable smiling pup! And Sirus is smiling for good reason in this picture. It's because he is a beach bum!

Sunday

Courtesy of Sarah Penhollow Dwight, Dave and Dudley

Triple the fun! Say hello to Dwight, Dave, & Dudley.

These three cuties are Sarah Penhollow's rescue grandpups, and are ready to go on dog walks in Streetsboro!

Dudley is the one in the back, and Dwight and Dave are side-by-side in the front of the photo.