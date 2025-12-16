One more frigid forecast with Tuesday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Tuesday! Jackie McGee sent us this photo of her chocolate lab, Moose. Jackie says they watch the Power of 5 weather team's forecasts every morning, and it is so much fun for them to see the dogs on our dog-walking forecast.

Moose is almost two years old. He loves to chew on sticks, as seen in this adorable photo. And, Moose loves to cuddle.

Temperatures for that morning walk will be frigid once more. Low temperatures are on either side of 10 degrees, but wind chills are even colder. Some wind chills will be below zero for a third straight morning. At least there is no lake effect snow to deal with. What will be problematic is the snow and salt on the ground. Protect the paws and keep the walks short!

And make sure to bundle up and walk carefully, as there will be icy spots.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

