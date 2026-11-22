After a sun-sational Saturday that's hard to top, Sunday will try its best to stay neck-and-neck weather-wise. Today (before 8 p.m.) will be your last chance to enjoy an extra-long dog walk with 60s for temperatures for a while.

Christine Fiocca sent in this paw-esome photo of Toby. He’s an English Cocker Spaniel who loves to run and play, according to Fiocca. She also adds that his groomer dresses him up every month and takes a picture of him with the props, like in our photo.

There will be no need for extra layers with the warm weather during the day, but that will change starting tomorrow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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