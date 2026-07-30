Purrfection for Thursday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — It's purrfect weather today. No weather worries, so don't expect rain or humidity or wind. Perfect weather also to walk the dogs at any time.

Jenn Bogucki sent us this photo of her French bulldog, Pumpkin Monroe. Her daughter, Castalia, is going to Ohio State University, and Jenn said she needed someone to cheer her up. That's where Monroe came in. Her boyfriend of nine years gave her two choices: a ring or a puppy. Jenn said, "I, of course, chose the puppy." In this adorable photo, Jenn says it is Monroe's sad face after telling her she had to wait for daddy to come home, so they could all go out together.

Spoiler, it was only a five minute wait! She is Bogucki's dream come true, and she loves her more than she ever thought could be possible.

Today's walk will be the best one of the week as it's not too hot, not too cold, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Gusts could be up to 20 mph at the lake; otherwise, the wind won't really be noticeable when compared to yesterday's 20 to 30 mph gusts.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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