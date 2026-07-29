Quite comfortable but breezy for your Wednesday dog walking forecast

We've made it to the midpoint of the workweek! The worst of our weather is behind us, and no rain is expected today.

A comfortable mix of sun and clouds await, but it is cooler and breezy, especially near the lake.

With the cooler, drier weather, it almost feels like September.

That's enough for me to show off Lincoln chilling with pumpkins! Dana Cox sent in this adorable photo of her dog Lincoln.

She says Lincoln was born in Georgia, but is a Cleveland boy now. Cox also says he loves to travel, cheer on Cleveland sports, visit local dog-friendly establishments, and of course, go for walks!

This pumpkin-filled picture was taken at Red Wagon Farm in Columbia Station.

Warmer weather will return by the end of the week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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