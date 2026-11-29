Happy Sunday! After a calmer weather day yesterday, the rain is making a return, and heavy again by this evening.

Jeff and Trisha Kramer sent in this photo of Niki, she is 5 years old, and is full of energy! The Kramers say that Niki loves to play catch, annoy her brother & sister, and also loves when she gets all the attention! The Kramers add that she is such a sweet girl and is their little baby.

There will be plenty of time to annoy her siblings inside while it is pouring this evening. But if you want to expend all that energy on a long dog walk, doing it before 1 p.m. is best to avoid said rain.

Want your dog included in News 5's dog-walking forecast? Email us a photo of your dog at 5pix@wews.com.

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