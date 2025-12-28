Rainy weather for Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Sunday!

Corrine Skufca sent us this adorable photo of her 4.5-year-old dog Storm!

Storm is a crazy, but loving, pup who gets so excited when his humans come home that he brings them a toy, but forgets to give it to them.

However, on Sunday, Storm's humans may want to stay home, as this morning will bring plenty of rain on and off.

While the afternoon will offer some breaks in the rain, it'll be partly to mostly cloudy with some sprinkling, so maybe aim for some afternoon walks today.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter