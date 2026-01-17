Saturday Dog Walking Forecast: Snow squalls and arctic cold incoming

CLEVELAND — More snow is expected for a few hours today, in addition to the snow we've already seen throughout the week. There will be more snow, in the form of snow squalls.

David Cashin sent us this photo of Beau is a 3 yo Cavapoo.. a mix cavalier and poodle.

Today's walk will be shorter again with temps dropping into the 20s after the snow departs. It will feel like teens, then single digits by the evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter