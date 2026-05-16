Saturday Dog Walks Might Need the Rain Gear

Happy Saturday!

Our featured pup today is Duglas getting his dose of vitamin D courtesy of Deborah Reichert.

Unfortunately, there will not be a lot of vitamin D to soak up across Northeast Ohio today!

Mostly cloudy skies will produce scattered rain and a few storms across the region during the late morning into this afternoon. An isolated strong-to-severe storm is possible, with gusty winds and heavy rain as the biggest concerns.

Early morning and evening walks will be the driest part of the day.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning and warming into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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