Saturday's Dog Walking Forecast: Another cold record, and more snow

CLEVELAND — It's another rrr-record cold start across much of Northern Ohio! A "ruff" start for sure. It was as cold as -22 in Wooster!

This morning's early morning walks were well below zero. The wind remains light so the wind chills are more tolerable than earlier in the week. Still way too cold to take a normal walk.

David Catts sent us this photo of Vikey. They call him Boo. He is pure love, says Catts. He’s a Maltese, and is 6 years old. Make sure "Boo" is bundled up for any outdoor dog walk, and hopefully short.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter