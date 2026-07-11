Seasonable Saturday with isolated storm chance for Saturday's dog walks

We've made it to the weekend! It has been a less-than-ideal weather week with lots of flooding downpours across different parts of Northeast Ohio, whether it was Tuesday night for Kelleys Island, or Friday afternoon south of Akron. Better news for today's forecast.

Baxter is in the house, decked out with Ohio State swag, as college football season is just 49 days away! David Vidovich sent us this adorable photo of Baxter, who also loves spending time outside. Protect the paws as 80s for air temps means ground temps over 100 where the sun is shining.

It will not be completely dry for Saturday's dog walking forecast, but it will be much less rainy, with minimal flood concerns.

The ground is still soaked, mainly south of Akron, from the flooding downpours Friday, so avoid flooded trails and never let your dog splash through standing water; you never know how deep it is or what may be hiding beneath the surface.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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