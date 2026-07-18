Severe storms loom for Saturday's dog walking forecast

Happy Saturday! There is some fantastic news, as the wildfire smoke is out of the way, meaning your morning and midday dog walks will feel relatively refreshing.

The heat and humidity are roaring back, as high temperatures soar to near 90 and feel like closer to 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will spark storms into the afternoon and evening.

With big storms on the way, we need a big group of pups to help us out with the dog walking forecast. Tiffany Ballow sent in this photo from left to right:

Olive, Crème Brûlée, Paisley, Frankie, and Boo-Boo.

Tiffany says that, believe it or not, she walks all 5 of her girls very politely at the same time!

This morning is your best bet to avoid any weather-related headaches.

Storms will move from north to south between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., so if you're near the lake, anticipate the storms closer to 4 to 6, and in Akron between 6 and 8.

Stay safe, pups!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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