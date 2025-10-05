Sizzling summer heat continues so be careful walking your dog

Today’s featured dog is Savanna, and she could be the biggest fan of walks in all of Northeast Ohio.

Her proud pup parent, Donnell Parker Sr. told Good Morning Cleveland she loves her early morning walks, then coming back home to watch News 5.

Hope you like the heat today, Savanna! It will be just as hot as yesterday for most.

For a cooler and less-sweaty dog walk, do it early on or towards sundown. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s then, instead of the 80s.

Plan for tons of sun and light winds. There will be a touch more of a lake breeze later this afternoon, knocking temps down a few degrees near the shore.

Humans, remember to look before you lock, and do not leave your dogs in the car for a long period of time. It only takes MINUTES to really heat up and become dangerous.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

