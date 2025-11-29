Small Business Saturday Dog Walking Forecast: Snow returns tonight

Happy Small Business Saturday! The weather will try to cooperate during the day, but it gets snowy at night.

To celebrate the weekend, JR Haueter from Novelty sent Good Morning Cleveland this cute photo of Randolph. He is an American Staffordshire Terrier. Haueter rescued Randolph six years ago after Randolph had spent over a year at City Kennel. As you can see, he loves his toys! And being on the couch.

That will be a warm and comfortable place to spend this cold day and watch the snow tonight, from the comforts of indoors! Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day, and many will barely reach freezing, about 34 degrees.

So if you’re heading out, bundle up, and keep those paws warm.

