Smeagol is in the spotlight! Sunday's dog walking forecast

Today's weather is not cool, calm, and collected like Smeagol. Take a look at this handsome pup!

Smeagol's dog father, Keith Brown, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of his awesome dog, who is a rescue they got two years ago.

Smeagol loves to take car rides and wear bow ties. This morning will be great for either of those, but things change quickly this afternoon.

The sidewalk will become hot to the touch this afternoon with actual air temperatures in the upper 80s, and the combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like 90 degrees. The ground temperature will likely exceed 100 degrees, so make sure to protect the paws!

Enjoy the dry walks through mid-afternoon, then thunderstorms will become more numerous. The most intense storms will roll through around sunset, so walks will likely be limited this evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

