Snowy and chilly Saturday dog walking forecast

Happy weekend! And while it may be the first weekend of May (see what I 'may' have done there?), it feels more like March or December. It is snowing for a lot of us in the snowbelt and lakeside through noon! Wet snow, but snow regardless.

Because of the cold and some snow, it is a good idea to relax inside and possibly snuggle up in a blanket. That is what our featured dog today loves to do in fact.

John Pugh sent us this photo of his dog Earnie, and he is a rescue from South Carolina. He loves his blankets and carries his toys everywhere, according to Pugh. He also says that Earnie has the most interesting personality and doesn’t miss a thing.

The doggies...will be soggy even in spots like Wooster and Akron this morning and midday with a few passing showers.

Raincoats or dog sweaters are a good idea because temperatures will only be in the middle 40s...not typical for May 2!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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