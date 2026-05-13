Still cool for dog walks today

CLEVELAND — Susan Plain sent Finley in from Brunswick.

Finley is a two-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever from Brunswick who loves her walks, especially around Brunswick Lake, where she loves encountering nature.

Today we'd be talking about frogs — it was a froggy start to to the day. Wet and soggy. That will not be the case all day. We get dry but stay cool.

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