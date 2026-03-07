Stormy Dog Walking Forecast for Saturday

Today's stormy weather is less than ideal for pups like Bubbles hoping to go for a walk today!

Bubbles is an adorable little Bichon Frise from Parma! Bubble's mom, Cheryl Olsen, said she likes to watch News 5 every morning.

Hopefully, Bubbles kept an eye on today's forecast, which is essentially a page from an early-summer weather playbook, not March 7.

Temperatures started in the 60s this morning, with near-record warmth expected by noon. Then, all eyes turn to severe storms developing over the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced an elevated threat for a tornado or two from I-71 points east. While officially a "five-to-10% chance," that basically means an isolated tornado threat.

Otherwise, most areas, especially east of I-71, will see drenching downpours and 40+ mph gusts. Some will see 60 mph gusts that can lead to power outages and downed trees.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

