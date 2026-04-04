Stormy Saturday dog walking forecast

If you're a fan of warm and humid, take full advantage before the storms arrive! It will be a record-breaker with widespread upper 70s and lower 80s, beating the old record of 77 degrees.

Ronald Poole sent us this awesome photo of Pistol, who constantly lives up to his name, according to Poole. He says Pistol is 11 years old, but you could not tell by the photo! Poole says Pistol loves going for walks, and starts every day wanting to go for a dog walk...every five minutes, starting at 4:00 pm. He is 11 years old but acts like a puppy. Poole and family rescued him 6 years ago, and Poole says he really believes that "Pistol rescued us."

Storms could pop as soon as 3 in the afternoon, but a better chance at widespread storms with severe potential is after 5. That is when the dog walks should conclude to avoid any lightning or storm danger.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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