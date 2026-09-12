Stormy Saturday forecast for the dog walks

Its the weekend! But so is another storm. Get your dog walks in early, or wait til later this evening.

Al Krist sent in this photo of Linus, a 9-month-old Portuguese Water Dog. Krist says Linus is always ready for his morning walk. Better be ready ASAP before the downpours arrive!

Rain moves in to the west region by 9 or 10 in the morning, with all regions seeing on-and-off downpours after 11 a.m. through about 5 p.m. with lingering downpours S&E through sunset with a flood threat.

Humidity will also be high all day.

Dog Walking Rating:

🐾🐾 out of 5 paws today (warm and humid but dry this morning, dry weather returns this evening, but drenching downpours midday)

🐾🐾🐾 Sunday (t-storm chances after 2 pm)

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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