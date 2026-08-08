Summer feel on Saturday with isolated storms for the dog walks

CLEVELAND — We've made it to the weekend! Just like last weekend, there will be a few storms, luckily not as widespread or severe. In fact, most of us will be dry through this afternoon.

Denise Mularchik sent in this photo of her 4 goldens, named Daniella, Nemo, Lokie, and Millie. Denise says that every morning, seven days a week, the five of them start their morning out with News 5. Thank you so much for watching!

The only precaution is to keep the paws protected from the hot surface temperatures, particularly asphalt during the middle of the day. While air temperatures will top out near 87 degrees, the asphalt temperature can soar to over 125 degrees.

A couple of pop-up storms are possible between 4 and 9 p.m., then another return tomorrow night, which means the daytime will be just fine. We'll keep you updated on the timing.

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