Summer humidity and rain for Saturday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — We've made it to the weekend! After a nice last few days, the nice weather streak comes to an end. While it won't be a washout, there will be an increasing chance for showers and downpours into this evening.

Luke from Elyria sent in this photo of his dog Blaze. He is a red Lab who enjoys rolling over to prompt belly rubs. Good news is belly rubs can be inside the home instead of outside because of the impending rain.

With a lot of clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, the concrete and asphalt temps won't be as dangerously hot, so protection for that won't be needed. Isolated rain south of Akron this morning is a minor impact, but a few downpours, moving in from southwest to northeast this evening will be a bigger impact.

Storms return Sunday, with a bigger flood threat, and we'll keep you updated on that.

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