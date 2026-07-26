Summery Sunday with an isolated storm chance for the dog walks

CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday! After a stellar Saturday weather-wise, Sunday won't quite be as stellar, but it won't be a washout either.

Suzette Romig sent in this photo of her fur babies for the dog walking forecast. From left to right: Missy, Oden, and Paco!

All three enjoy watching News 5 and Good Morning Cleveland with Suzette's husband every morning!

Temperatures continue to climb, and it will be in the mid-80s this afternoon. Pavement, like asphalt, will be much hotter, so be careful with your pet's paws when walking during the middle of the day. The grass will be similar to the air temperature and safe.

Isolated storm chances are expected this afternoon and evening, luckily only around 20 percent. Some bigger storms are possible around sunset through midnight west of I-71, with a marginal severe risk. The best time to walk the dogs is in the morning today.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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