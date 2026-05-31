Sun-filled Sunday from start to finish for the dog walks

Happy Sunday! It is another super sunny day. With less of a lake breeze, it will be warmer, and for many Ohioans, even nicer to be outside and extend the dog walk. It is a cold start, so you might want to add a sweater early on, then most definitely use sunscreen if you're planning a midday dog walk.

Tiffany Dalrymple sent us this paw-esome photo of Gizmo. She is a 5-year-old Doxie mix. Tiffany says they adopted her in 2021; she was found in the woods in West Virginia. Gizmo enjoys burrowing in any blanket, being outside in the sun, and going on walks.

Mother Nature is delivering on the last two! Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected, great for long walks. No blankets required.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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