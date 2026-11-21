Wow! What a forecast. Sunny and sensational. That equals sun-sational!

Sunny and warm (for November) weather means plenty of time to enjoy an extra-long dog walk.

Carolyn Bice sent in this photo of Moe. He is is a 1 year old 'pomapoo'. Bice says that he has a goofy personality and keeps the whole family laughing. Bice adds that he loves to dress up in sweaters. Today is not necessarily a sweater-filled day, unless you take a late-evening dog walk, when temps quickly fall down to the 40s.

One more thing about Moe, Bice says he loves going for walks and chasing the leaves! If you're in the Cleveland metro or west region, where there are still quite a few leaves on the ground, you're in luck!

One more pleasant day is on top Sunday before showers Sunday night.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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