Sunday Dog Walking Forecast: Even colder but brighter

CLEVELAND — After yesterday's snow squalls and some snowmelt, watch out for lots of UFOs, as in unidentified floating objects...in the water! From salt to ice and snow, and other particulates, be sure to protect your pets' paws and bundle up against the cold.

Paula Miller sent in this adorable photo of Carmella Rosemarie. She is getting ready to feel the chill, says Miller. At the time of the photo, they were driving to get Carmella a new coat! That will certainly be helpful with the dangerous cold moving into Northern Ohio over the next few days.

Today's walk will be even shorter again with temps struggling to rise through the teens. And that is despite the sunshine. It will be very ineffective sunshine. It will feel like single digits, then below zero later this evening and into tonight.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

