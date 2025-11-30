Sunday Dog Walking Forecast: Windy once again with lake effect snow for some

Happy Sunday! The morning rain quickly moves out before noon, unleashing a very cold wind with gusts of up to 40 mph. That could even lead to some flakes later.

Michele Dembowski sent us this adorable summery photo of Gazer in the sand. Today is a good day for this, as it feels like the 20s outside this afternoon, so warm thoughts are much needed. He is a big beach fan if you couldn't tell yet!

Gazer is a 7-year-old Shetland Sheepdog who loves to stare you down, hence the name Gazer. Being a sheltie, he loves to talk a lot by barking. He does herd sheep, competes in dog obedience competitions, and loves to people-watch.

Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day, and many will fall to the freezing mark by sunset. The cold and wind combination with leftover moisture could bring some lake effect snow showers from Cleveland points east, closer to the lakeshore, between 4 and 10 this evening.

So if you’re heading out, bundle up, and keep those paws warm and protect them from the snow and inevitable salt.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter