Sunday dog walks will need water breaks

Happy Sunday!

Our featured pup today comes from Randy & Linda McCoy. Bella, their 9-year-old Basset Hound who loves doggy treats and all the grandkids, is more of a thinker than a walker, which explains her look when you ask if she wants to go for a walk. When she does decide to stroll, she tends to meander rather than march, often stopping to smell the flowers along the way.

You will need to have plenty of water breaks for your pups across Northeast Ohio, with warm and muggy conditions today. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s this morning and topping off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon!

There will be an isolated storm chance, mainly this afternoon, but there will be plenty of dry time to get out for that walk today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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