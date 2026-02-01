Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast: Sunny but still frigid

CLEVELAND — Oh, look! It's the sun! It might be hard to believe, but fully sunny skies have greeted Ohioans this morning. The clouds from last night's lake effect snow showers have departed, and the rest of the day will be mostly to partly sunny. More clouds arrive tonight ahead of a clipper for Monday.

This morning's early morning walks were still brutally cold with actual air temps on either side of zero with colder wind chills. Wind chills will dip below zero again this evening after sunset. With the extra sun during the day, midday would be the relative best time to go outside, albeit still for shorter stints.

Barb Keegan sent in this awesome photo of Hank. He is a 4-year-old rescue dog. He is a lab-greyhound mix, who loves to run and play.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast?

