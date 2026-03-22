Sunday's stormy Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — I wish our dynamic dog duo today was featured tomorrow, as snow is actually in the forecast. But not today!

Wayne Crawford from Massillon sent us this photo of Boone and Barley. Boone is pictured in the back, a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd. Barley is in the front, a 9-year-old Border-Collie mix. Crawford says they love snow!

If you're in Akron or farther south, the threat for severe storms really ramps up, with a tier 2 or 3 risk depending on where exactly you are. See the latest severe weather article for details on that. Before the storms arrive, it will be the opposite of winter weather — summer weather! Highs south of Canton will soar into the 80s.

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