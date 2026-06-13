Sunny summertime feels for Saturday's dog walks

CLEVELAND — Happy weekend! The lower humidity remains, while the temperatures climb again. It will be hot, but at least it won't feel like the Florida heat.

Bonnie Davis sent us this paw-esome photo of Alaric. He is a rescue from Mahoning County. Davis says he loves to look out the window and bark at the passersby. He loves stuffed animals and all things soft and fluffy. He is the sweetest little guy, says Davis.

No need for a soft blanket because it will be very warm, but soft socks or paw protection is recommended for any longer dog walks because the ground will become too hot to the touch with the powerful sun and hotter temperatures. The air temperature will reach the upper 80s, which means the asphalt can jump to over 120 degrees, causing burns.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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