Sunshine returns for Friday dog walks

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! If you thought the heat and humidity were overwhelming, then you will enjoy today's weather more. It will be cooler and much less humid over the course of the day, so no more Florida-like weather. The sunshine will be returning too.

Debralee Divers from Milan sent us this photo of Nova, a 7-year-old sheepadoodle. Divers says that Nova loves long walks and that her favorite pastime is catching a frisbee.

Today is great frisbee-throwing weather, albeit a bit windy at the lakefront.

The wind will be lighter Saturday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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