Super summer feel Sunday as storms hold off for the dog walks

CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday! It is a fantastic weather day, especially if you're a fan of summer weather.

Jess Prorock sent News 5 this photo of her dog Soya, who Prorock says they got from City Dogs a few years ago. She's about five years old now and loves treats and her cat sister Lou, says Prorock.

Despite the snowy background, giving us cool thoughts on this hot day, make sure to keep the paws protected from the hot surface temperatures, particularly asphalt during the middle of the day. While air temperatures will top out near 87 degrees, the asphalt temperature can soar to over 125 degrees.

A couple of downpours or storms are possible after 9 p.m. for our west region, with the bulk of the rain waiting until overnight.

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