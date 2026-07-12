Super Sunday weather for Sunday's dog walks

After a 'ruff' stretch of weather the last few days with some flooding downpours across parts of Northeast Ohio, today's weather will be sun-sational! Whether you're about to head out for the dog walk, or planning on it later, there will be minimal weather complaints.

The humidity won't be low, but it will be noticeably lower. Some surfaces like concrete and asphalt will be dangerously hot for your pet's paws this afternoon, so make sure to protect them.

Otherwise, it will be perfect weather for spending time in the backyard on the grass, just like Remy. Ashley Joyce sent us this paw-esome photo of Remy, who's favorite activity is being in the backyard, as pictured in the photo.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s with only a few clouds. Perfect!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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