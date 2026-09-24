Tail Wagging Weather! Purfect for the long dog walks!

Hello Sunshine!!

But it is chilly out the door this morning! And it will be even colder tonight and tomorrow morning!

This is the best kind of weather for cooler weather lovers, like our dog of the day!

Meet Ava-Bear (cutest name!).

Her dog mom is Heather Gearing, and she sent in this photo of Ava-Bear to Good Morning Cleveland.

They all live in Northfield Center, Ohio, as a furever family.

Ava-Bear is a young Bernedoodle, and with that thick, beautiful coat, she loves winter weather!

So the furcast for the next two mornings is right up Ava-Bear's alley!

Plan for 50s out the door this morning, with tons of sun this afternoon and temps around the upper 60s and low 70s.

But tomorrow night will likely dip into the 40s for most of NEO! Grab the coats!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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