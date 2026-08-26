Tails wagging for walks today

Damaris Marshall sent in this photo of Bentley Earl.

He is a 5 year old Yorkie, that still moves like sonic.

The weather is going to be fantastic for walks.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for the morning walks and in the lower 80s for the evening walk across Northeast Ohio.

Clouds will begin to increase this morning, and we'll see mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon, but remaining mostly dry.

Late evening (after 8 p.m.) walks could see an isolated storm chance as a cold front moves in from the west.

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