Tranquil weather for Saturday's dog walking forecast

Happy Saturday!

Tonya Stillwell sent us this photo of Everly, nicknamed Evie, a 2-year-old Shichon (Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise), who is a sock detective! She can search out socks from several rooms away and doesn't give up until she finds them! She loves food and treats and will do anything for a frozen peanut butter-filled Kong. She is the white-and-black one in the picture.

Charles Barkley (aka Charley) is a 2-year-old Shih Tzu who was rescued at 8 months old. When he came to us, he was "scared-to-death" of men, according to Stillwell. With time and patience, he loves all humans now! He enjoys pulling all of his toys out of his toy box and carrying them all over the house. He is the tan one in the pictures.

It is a typical winter day across Northern Ohio, with mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 30s, right on par for this time of year.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter