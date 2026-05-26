Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast: Max appeal!

Get ready for a BIG warm-up today!

Tuesday will be toasty as temperatures are going full MAX mode!

Barking of Max...Meet Max!!

He is our dog of the day, submitted by his dog momma, Paula Morrison.

Max is a 3-year-old English Bulldog and is a big boy!

He weighs 65 pounds but also has an ENORMOUS personality, and he loves living life to the MAX!

His favorite pastimes are sleeping, eating, being outside, and playing catch.

Today will be a grrrreat day to be outside, but be sure to have the water bowl nearby and keep the paw pads cool!

Temperatures are jumping up like it's going to catch a frisbee this afternoon, especially away from the lakeshore.

Plan for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be cooler along the lakeshore thanks to the chilly water temperature.

No rain in the forecast for today, so no muddy paws!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter