Warm and windy for Thursday's Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Thursday! Barb &amp; John Mellott from Boston Heights sent us this lovely photo of Athena. It is her birthday today! She turns 1 year old today.
CLEVELAND — Happy Thursday! Barb & John Mellott from Boston Heights sent us this lovely photo of Athena. It is her birthday today! She turns 1 year old today.

Athena is a Newfoundland and is 95 pounds. She loves hiking, meeting other dogs, and, more importantly, peanut butter.

If it weren't for the wind, today would have been a great day for a hike, as temperatures will soar to the upper 50s in Boston Heights and even near 60 degrees south of Canton this afternoon. It will become blustery with 30+ mph gusts by noon and 40+ mph later into this evening.

This evening will be spotty for the dog walk as scattered showers and isolated downpours begin to move in around sunset. A line of windswept downpours and even rumbles of thunder could startle our furry friends this evening, as it has been a while since we heard thunder.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

