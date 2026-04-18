Warmer but stormy Saturday dog walking forecast

Welcome to the weekend, and welcome to another weather roller coaster! Get ready to free-fall with storms and colder weather on the way by the end of the day.

Kayla Verbosky sent us this awesome photo of 9-year-old Vader, who looks forward to adventures and pup cups!

Today might not be the best day for adventure, unless it's a morning one. Storms arrive after noon, and one or two could become severe. Luckily, the threat is not as big as it was yesterday, but it is worth monitoring the Power of 5 radar. This, especially after a very active week.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter