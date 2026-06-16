Warmer weather for Tuesday's dog walks, with late storm chance

Happy Tuesday! Lots of sunshine to start the day, but the clouds take over for the afternoon. Cool at first, but it will warm up nicely today.

Hope Pohorence sent in this adorable photo of Merlin. He is a little over one-year-old lab retriever. Hope says he loves to watch News 5 with her in the morning before going on a walk. This photo was from his first birthday party.

No complaints for a mid-morning dog walk as long as you have a sweater with the cooler 60s for temperatures. It will be in the middle 70s later this afternoon. Evening dog walks, especially west of Cleveland, are in jeopardy because of weakening storms. Best chance around sundown on the west side.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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