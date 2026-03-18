Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast is looking winterlike

CLEVELAND — I feel like Mother Nature needs to take a page out of Reba's book.

It's almost spring! Friday officially is the first day of spring. We're still stuck in winter. Be like Reba!

Rebecca Steele tells us that her 5 1/2-year-old Irish Doodle is "very, very lazy" and loves to sleep.

They adopted Reba and love her laid-back nature.

She's quiet but such a great companion dog!

Hey Mother Nature, are you listening to this?! They couldn't be happier

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