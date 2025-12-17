Welcome warmup for Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Wednesday! Gregg Baird sent us this action shot of River, Cooper and Teddy

They all live on the Chagrin River in Eastlake as neighbors. Teddy is the new addition to the family and a little bundle of joy. Teddy always wants to play and roll around with Cooper and River, and he is becoming brave, too. Teddy in the photo is trying to grab the frisbee from River.

Today will be a much better day to play on the grass, as it will be the first day when the grass becomes visible across parts of Northeast Ohio. Lots of snowmelt has occurred overnight as temperatures surged above freezing. And it will be in the low 40s most of the day, so it won't be dangerously cold outside to walk the dog for the first time in a few days.

Still be mindful of puddles and lingering salt on the sidewalk and road.

