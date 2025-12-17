Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Welcome warmup for Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Wednesday! Jackie McGee sent us this photo of her chocolate lab, Moose. Jackie says they watch the Power of 5 weather team's forecasts every morning.
Welcome warmup for Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast
CLEVELAND — Happy Wednesday! Gregg Baird sent us this action shot of River, Cooper and Teddy

They all live on the Chagrin River in Eastlake as neighbors. Teddy is the new addition to the family and a little bundle of joy. Teddy always wants to play and roll around with Cooper and River, and he is becoming brave, too. Teddy in the photo is trying to grab the frisbee from River.

Today will be a much better day to play on the grass, as it will be the first day when the grass becomes visible across parts of Northeast Ohio. Lots of snowmelt has occurred overnight as temperatures surged above freezing. And it will be in the low 40s most of the day, so it won't be dangerously cold outside to walk the dog for the first time in a few days.

Still be mindful of puddles and lingering salt on the sidewalk and road.

